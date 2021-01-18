Porzingis will play in Monday's game against the Raptors, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This is great news for Porzingis, who will play both halves of the Mavs' first back-to-back since he debuted last week Wednesday. Porzingis saw a season-high 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to Chicago, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.