Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: To rest Saturday
Porzingis will be held out of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Though he's officially listed as out due to "injury recovery, left knee", Porzingis is simply taking the second end of a back-to-back off. It's unclear who'll replace him in the starting five, but Diran Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Justin Jackson are the primary candidates.
