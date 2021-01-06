Coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that Porzingis (knee) is nearing a return and could be back within the next 7-to-10 days, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. "In terms of a timetable, we're not talking weeks," Carlise said. "We're talking some time in the next week, week-and-a-half, if all things continue to go well."

This is an encouraging development for Porzingis, who was able to return to practice around the end of last month. Given the big man's history, the Mavs will be cautious as he works back from a torn meniscus, but it looks as though he could be back in the lineup within the next three or four games. Porzingis has already been ruled out of Thursday's game in Denver, but after that he'll likely be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.