Porzingis (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus and will not play in the remainder of the Round 1 series against the Clippers.

Porzingis has been dealing with persistent right knee soreness, and after team doctors were able to get a better look, he's been diagnosed with a torn meniscus. He won't be returning to play against the Clippers, and, without him, the Mavericks' chances of advancing are slim. Even if Dallas pulls a miracle upset coming out of a 3-2 hole, it's not clear if Porzingis would be available for Round 2 or any future rounds. Surgery is a possibility for the big man, who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL suffered in 2017-18.