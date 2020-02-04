Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Turns in season-best scoring night
Porzingis exploded for a season-high 38 points (10-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 112-103 win at Indiana.
Porzingis returned from a scheduled rest day in style, carrying the Mavericks' offense on his back while notching his third double-double in his last four outings. Unsurprisingly, the big scoring tally came while the Mavericks were down their top threat in Luka Doncic (ankle), who could be sidelined through the All-Star break. Until Doncic returns, expect Porzingis' usage rate and overall production to benefit from a nice spike.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Back in Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Added to injury report•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cools off in loss to Jazz•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Strong performance in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...