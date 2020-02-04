Porzingis exploded for a season-high 38 points (10-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 112-103 win at Indiana.

Porzingis returned from a scheduled rest day in style, carrying the Mavericks' offense on his back while notching his third double-double in his last four outings. Unsurprisingly, the big scoring tally came while the Mavericks were down their top threat in Luka Doncic (ankle), who could be sidelined through the All-Star break. Until Doncic returns, expect Porzingis' usage rate and overall production to benefit from a nice spike.