Porzingis had 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3PT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 defeat against the Kings.

Porzingis hasn't reached the 20-point mark in each of his last seven contests, and it's clear he will remain as Dallas' second-best scoring option behind Luka Doncic. This means he won't have same the value he had when he was playing for the Knicks, but he is doing more than enough to be a decent fantasy asset despite shooting a career-low 39.8 percent from the field.