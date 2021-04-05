Porzingis (wrist) won't play Monday against the Jazz, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 25-year-old has apparently been battling a sprained right wrist over the past few weeks and will now be unavailable due to the injury. Coach Rick Carlisle was uncertain if Porzingis would be forced to miss any time beyond Monday. Boban Majanovic could receive a second straight start at center for Dallas.