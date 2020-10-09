Porzingis underwent surgery on his torn right meniscus.

Porzingis suffered the injury during Game 1 of the Mavericks' first-round playoff series against the Clippers. It was initially unclear if he would opt for surgery or not, but he's decided to go under the knife. There is not currently a timetable for Porzingis' return, though it seems possible, if not likely, he'll be able to participate in training camp. However, it's unclear when next season may begin, with initial estimates being anywhere from January to March.