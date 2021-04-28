Porzingis (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Pistons, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A sprained left ankle has kept Porzingis out over the past three games, and he's expected to miss a fourth contest Thursday. In his absence, Maxi Kleber (back) is a strong candidate to start, though he's questionable.
