Porzingis (back) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Back soreness has forced Porzingis to miss the past three games. However, it looks like he'll be making a return Saturday. Across his past eight appearances, the big man has averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 29.6 minutes.