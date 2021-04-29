Porzingis (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's contest against the Pistons.

After three missed games due to a sprained left ankle, Porzingis is expected to return to the court, which means Maxi Kleber or Dwight Powell will likely return to the bench. This month, Porzingis has averaged 20.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34.2 minutes.