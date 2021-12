Porzingis (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's contest at New Orleans.

Porzingis was questionable heading into Wednesday after exiting Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain, but after participating in shootaround, he has now been upgraded to probable. On the season, the star big man is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks across 30.5 minutes per game.