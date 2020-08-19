Porzingis (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis was ejected from Game 1 after 20 minutes as a result of two technical foul calls. He landed on the injury report afterward, dealing with irritation in his right knee -- the same knee the cost him 10 straight games in late December and early January. Porzingis was originally labeled questionable, but he presumably tested things out in the morning or early afternoon and felt good.