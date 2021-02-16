Porzingis and the Mavericks will not play Wednesday against Detroit after the game was postponed due to severe weather in the Dallas area, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In another bizarre development in a bizarre NBA season, the governor of Texas issued a state of emergency that will wipe out Wednesday night's game. The Mavs were already on a two-game week, so they'll now have just one scheduled contest -- Friday at Houston -- in Week 10.