Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will not play this season
Porzingis (knee) has officially been ruled out for the rest of the season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
While Porzingis was never expected to play this season while he recovers from a torn ACL, speculation opened up when he returned to participating in five-on-five drills without any restrictions just over a week ago. However, the Mavericks have no reason to rush the big man back into game action, and Porzingis should be a full go for the start of the 2019-20 season.
