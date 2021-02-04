Porzingis will play in Thursday's game against Golden State, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Porzingis will be available Thursday as the Mavs play on the second night of a back-to-back set. He saw 34 minutes of action in Wednesday night's win over the Hawks, finishing with 24 points, 11 boards, two assists and one steal. This will be the second back-to-back this season in which Porzingis has played both halves.