Porzingis is without a timetable to return from a sore right knee, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

Porzingis missed Tuesday's game against the Thunder, and he'll remain out Thursday night against Brooklyn. The Mavs have been hesitant to speak on when the expect the big man return, but coach Rick Carlise said the team will "take their time" with both Porzingis and Tim Hardaway (hamstring). Porzingis has not been officially ruled out beyond Thursday, though at this point it seems likely that he'll miss at least a few more games.