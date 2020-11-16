Porzingis is expected to miss the start of the 2020-21 season as he recovers from right knee surgery, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

The big man suffered a torn right meniscus during Round 1 of the playoffs, and Mavs president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson revealed Monday that Porzingis is not expected to be cleared for on-court activity until around Jan. 1. At that point, he'll likely need at least a few weeks to work back up to speed, so it's possible Porzingis could miss roughly the first month of the season. In his first year with the Mavs, Porzingis appeared in 57 games and averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 18 assists and 2.0 blocks.