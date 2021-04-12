Porzingis (rest) is unavailable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
The 25-year-old was considered questionable for right knee injury management and won't be suiting up for Monday's contest. Maxi Kleber and Nicolo Melli should be more involved in the frontcourt, and Dwight Powell figures to see more run at center for the Mavericks.
