Porzingis won't play in Saturday's game against Charlotte due to scheduled rest, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Porzingis will sit out the second night of a back-to-back for "injury maintenance" reasons. There's no cause for concern as the star forward should return in full Monday against the Jazz. As he did last Saturday against the Hawks, look for Willie Cauley-Stein to enter the starting five in Porzingis' stead.