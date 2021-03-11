Porzingis (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City.

The big man is on the injury report with a right knee designation, but it's clear the Mavs are simply resting him -- as well as Luka Doncic -- on the second night of a back-to-back set. Porzingis began the second half with 28 points and 14 rebounds in 34 minutes against the Spurs on Wednesday night. Expect the big man to return to action Saturday in Denver.