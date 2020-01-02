Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Thursday
Porzingis (knee) will not play Thursday against the Nets.
Porzingis will sit out for a second consecutive game as he continues to contend with knee soreness. He remains day-to-day, with his next chance to play coming Saturday against Charlotte. Maxi Kleber should once again benefit from Porzingis' absence.
