Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Wednesday
Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle noted that Porzingis "continues to do better," but the big man just isn't ready to return yet. Karalla also reported that Porzingis showed up to Tuesday's practice feeling ill. Porzingis' next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Likely out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to miss more time•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Without a timetable•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: No timeline for knee issue•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...