Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle noted that Porzingis "continues to do better," but the big man just isn't ready to return yet. Karalla also reported that Porzingis showed up to Tuesday's practice feeling ill. Porzingis' next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the Lakers.