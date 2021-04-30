Porzingis (knee) will not return to Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Porzingis had to leave the game in the second half due to soreness in his right knee. He had gone for 11 points on 11 field-goal attempts prior to leaving. The injury doesn't sound incredibly serious, but Porzingis should be considered questionable at the moment for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
