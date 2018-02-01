Collinsworth was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Collinsworth is nearing the end of his 10-day contract with the Mavericks and it's unclear if they'll bring him back for a second one or release him. Either way, he's going to get some more run in the G-League after being assigned Thursday. Collinsworth is unlikely to become a fantasy contributor no matter if he remains with Dallas or not.