Mavericks' Kyle Collinsworth: Falls two assists shy of triple-double
Collinsworth labored over 44 minutes Tuesday against the Suns for 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 FT, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and eight assists.
The Mavericks used Collinsworth in a limited role this season even though they entered rebuilding mode early on in the year. This performance, as well as a similar all-around showing last week, may help Collinsworth land a deal this summer when he will be an unrestricted free agent.
