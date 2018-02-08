Mavericks' Kyle Collinsworth: Inks three-year contract with Dallas
Collinsworth will sign a three-year contract with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Collinsworth has completed back-to-back 10-day contracts with the Mavericks, which forced the organization to either waive him or sign him to a longer term deal. The Mavericks brass opted for the latter, so Collinsworth will stick around for the rest of the season and should continue to operate as a deep reserve in the backcourt. The Mavericks parted ways with veteran point guard Devin Harris at the trade deadline, which could afford Collinsworth a few more minutes moving forward. That said, he's still someone that can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
