Mavericks' Kyle Collinsworth: Leads team in points, rebounds
Collinsworth accumulated 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 summer league loss to the Bulls.
Collinsworth, despite being waived by the Mavericks, has remained on the summer league team. He appeared in 32 games for Dallas last season, averaging 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 15.0 minutes. Prior to Wednesday's action, he had been struggling scoring, totaling seven points across 51 minutes.
