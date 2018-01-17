Collinsworth, who signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks on Jan. 13, played 10 minutes in Tuesday's 105-102 loss to the Nuggets and provided three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds.

The Mavericks didn't waste any time bringing Collinsworth back on to the roster after he was waived just three days earlier to make room for Jalen Jones, who inked a two-way contract with Dallas. Though his new 10-day deal doesn't give him much job security, Collinsworth performed adequately off the bench Tuesday when the absence of J.J. Barea (groin) opened up a spot in the backcourt rotation. Barea is hopeful to play in the Mavs' next game Saturday in Portland, so it wouldn't be surprising if Collinsworth failed to get off the bench in that contest.