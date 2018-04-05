Mavericks' Kyle Collinsworth: Scores season-high 13 points
Collinsworth tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during a 105-100 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.
Collinsworth had an excellent all-around game Wednesday out of nowhere. He benefited from the team resting players and numerous players suffering injuries as he scored a season-high 13 points. Since J.J. Barea (oblique) left with an injury Wednesday and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Collinsworth could be looking at a heightened role to close out the season.
