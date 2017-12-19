Collinsworth signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks on Tuesday, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Collinsworth originally signed with the Mavericks this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of BYU but was waived as part of final roster cuts. Collinsworth has since been impressive as part of the Texas Legends, averaging 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, and the rookie will now get a second chance with Dallas on a two-way deal.