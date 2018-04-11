Mavericks' Kyle Collinsworth: Starting at point guard in season finale
Collinsworth will start at point guard for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
The Mavericks are set to be without a whopping nine players Tuesday, including starting point guard Dennis Smith (knee). That allows Collinsworth to pick up the start and he should be in line for a huge workload, especially considering the Mavericks are also planning on playing fellow guard Yogi Ferell sparingly. With Collinsworth easily expected to surpass 30 minutes, he'll have some viability for DFS purposes Tuesday. The last time he saw more than 30 minutes came April 4 against the Magic and Collinsworth finished that contest with 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal.
