Collinsworth will pick up the spot start at shooting guard for Saturday's game against the Nets.

The Mavericks are slated to be without the likes of J.J. Barea (ribs), Harrison Barnes (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (rest) on Saturday, so Collinsworth will get the opportunity to pick up his first start of the season. Look for the rookie guard to potentially see 30-plus minutes as a starter, which should mean a temporary uptick in production and fantasy value.