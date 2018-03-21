Mavericks' Kyle Collinsworth: Will come off bench Tuesday
Collinsworth will move back to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Collinsworth picked up the spot start Saturday with J.J. Barea (ribs), Harrison Barnes (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (rest) sitting out, posting four points, seven rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes. While Dennis Smith (ankle) is now dealing with his own injury and will be sitting out Tuesday, Barea, Barnes and Finney-Smith have all been cleared and will claim starting roles. That sends Collinsworth back to the bench and he can likely be avoided for fantasy purposes.
