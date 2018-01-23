Mavericks' Kyle Collinsworth: Will sign second 10-day contract
Collinsworth will sign a second 10-day contract with the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Collinsworth seemed to seal the deal with Monday's 19-minute performance against the Wizards where he posted four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Even if the Mavericks decide to sign the 26-year-old for the remainder of the season following his second 10-day contract, Collinsworth will likely only ever see a limited role with the team as an ancillary player.
