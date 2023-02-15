Irving has been added to the injury report for Wednesday's game at Denver due to low back tightness.

Irving is a late addition to the injury report, though he's expected to play through the issue during the Mavericks' final game before the break. Since debuting for Dallas, the guard has averaged 28.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 38.5 minutes.