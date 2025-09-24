Irving (knee) is ahead of schedule in his left ACL recovery, Ashish Mathur of the Dallas Hoops Journal reports.

Irving tore his left ACL on March 3 against the Sacramento Kings, and a timetable for his recovery was never established. There have been rumors about a return shortly after the new year, and this report makes those sound like a reality. The Mavericks won't rush him back, however, and they brought in D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to fill in for the superstar in the meantime. More clarity on Irving's status will likely be revealed during Dallas' Media Day.