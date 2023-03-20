Irving (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Irving was questionable ahead of Monday's matchup, but he's been cleared to suit up for a second consecutive matchup. It seems unlikely that he'll face limitations against the Grizzlies since he posted 38 points, six rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Friday's game against the Lakers.
