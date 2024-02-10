Irving (thumb) is good to go for Saturday's game versus the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Irving has been nursing a sprained right thumb recently. After a six-game absence, the star guard will now play in his third straight game. He has averaged 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 triples across 36.9 minutes since returning.
