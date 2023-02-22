Irving was left off the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Spurs.

Irving is set to play Thursday after missing the Mavericks' final game before the All-Star break with low back tightness. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 28.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.5 minutes across his first four appearances for Dallas.