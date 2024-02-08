Irving (thumb) is available to face the Knicks on Thursday.
Irving was initially listed as probable for this one, so it's not a surprise to see him being upgraded to available. Irving is coming off a 36-point, five-assist performance in a win over the Nets on Tuesday, and he's been on a tear of late after scoring 20 or more points in all but one of his last 11 appearances.
