The Mavericks announced Friday that Irving suffered "just a bruise" on the heel of his right foot during Friday's game versus Portland but his status is uncertain for Monday's matchup with Memphis, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Irving left Friday's contest early with a bruised right foot but an MRI has confirmed that the star guard hasn't suffered any more serious damage. Seth Curry, Dante Exum and Tim Hardaway are candidates to receive extended minutes if Irving misses any time. The Mavericks should release an injury report Sunday for Monday's contest against Memphis, which will clarify his status.