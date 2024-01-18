Irving left Wednesday's game versus the Lakers due to an apparent hip injury after colliding with LeBron James before returning, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Irving hardly missed any game time, as he exited Wednesday's contest with 7:36 remaining in the first quarter and returned with 3:08 left in the same quarter. The star guard will look to build off his 42-point performance against New Orleans.
