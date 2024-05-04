Irving provided 30 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 114-101 victory over the Clippers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Irving led the Mavericks on offense and was a consistent weapon alongside Luka Doncic, reaching the 30-point mark in three of the six outings in the first-round series against the Clippers. He should continue to play a prominent role on offense for Dallas ahead of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.