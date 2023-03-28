Irving provided 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 127-104 win over the Pacers.

Dallas ended a four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, and it didn't require big minutes or production from either Irving or Luka Doncic (25 points in 28 minutes) to easily dispatch the shorthanded Pacers. Though the suppressed playing time took a huge night off the table for Irving, he still paid dividends for managers by providing efficient scoring to go with ample defensive production. The three blocks were one short of matching a season high.