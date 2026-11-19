Irving supplied 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-94 win over Golden State.

After sitting out the second game of a weekend back-to-back set, Irving returned to action and delivered decent numbers. The veteran point guard has scored in double digits in all 12 of his games this season, and he's contributed at least five boards and five assists in three of his seven November contests, averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals.