Mavericks president Masai Ujiri offered an encouraging update on Irving's recovery from his knee injury Friday, saying the veteran guard is "right there" as he works toward returning to game action, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, but he has been participating in pickup games during his ramp-up process. The 34-year-old last played in 2024-25, when he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.1 minutes across 50 regular-season appearances. Ujiri's comments provide another positive sign that Irving is closing in on his return, though Dallas has yet to announce a definitive timeline.