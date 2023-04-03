The Mavericks could consider holding Irving out for the final three games of the regular season while he manages plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday in his appearance on "FanDuel TV."

Currently sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference with three games left on the schedule, the Mavericks are a full game behind the Thunder in the standings for the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. However, the Thunder hold a tiebreaker over the Mavericks, and Dallas has a top-10 protected pick in the upcoming draft, so the team will have to decide whether to dole out rest for Irving and backcourt mate Luka Doncic or pursue a bid for the postseason. Irving sat out four times in a six-game stretch in mid-to-late March with the foot injury, but he's played in each of the past six contests and came through with his best performance of that time in Dallas' most recent game Sunday, when he poured in 41 points on 16-for-27 shooting from the field in 44 minutes during an overtime loss to the Hawks. Irving isn't on the injury report and will most likely give it a go Wednesday versus the Kings while Dallas' postseason hopes are still alive, but he'll be a more realistic candidate to sit out Friday versus the Bulls and/or Sunday versus the Spurs if a spot in the Play-In Tournament is more unlikely at that point in the week.