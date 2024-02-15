Watch Now:

Irving logged 34 points (15-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-93 victory over the Spurs.

Irving finished just one rebound and three assists away from posting a triple-double, and the star point guard carried Dallas offensively in this blowout win. Irving has adjusted well to being the Mavs' second-best offensive alternative behind Luka Doncic, but he remains an elite fantasy contributor with averages of 26.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.

More News