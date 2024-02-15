Irving logged 34 points (15-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-93 victory over the Spurs.

Irving finished just one rebound and three assists away from posting a triple-double, and the star point guard carried Dallas offensively in this blowout win. Irving has adjusted well to being the Mavs' second-best offensive alternative behind Luka Doncic, but he remains an elite fantasy contributor with averages of 26.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.