Irving suffered a sprained right thumb during Monday's game against the Celtics, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Irving stated after the contest that he suffered the injury in the first quarter while attempting to swipe the ball from Jayson Tatum, and he was spotted wearing a brace. The team has yet to comment on Irving's status for Wednesday's game against the Suns, but he said he doesn't expect to miss any time as a result of the injury, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. "It's going to hurt," said Irving. "I don't think there's anybody in the NBA that's 100% night to night."
